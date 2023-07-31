Why Brooke Shields Didn't Let Her Daughters Model As Kids

In the fast-paced world of Hollywood, the life of a celebrity can be both thrilling and daunting. With the constant media scrutiny and jam-packed schedule, it's no wonder that some celebrities prefer to shield their children from the glitz and glamor of the industry. While some well-known figures like Jason Momoa, Matt Damon, and Angelina Jolie have shown reservations about their children entering the entertainment industry, there are others who take an even stronger stance. Just like Brooke Shields, who made sure she stopped her daughter from modeling at all costs.

The world has seen the stunning transformation of Shields, starting her career as a child model. Shields quickly made a name for herself at the tender age of 12, earning praise for her performance in Louis Malle's movie, "Pretty Baby." As she grew older, she continued to model and showcase her acting skills in various projects throughout the 1980s, such as "The Blue Lagoon" and Franco Zeffirelli's "Endless Love," gaining further recognition for her talent.

While she has indeed benefited from starting early in showbiz, the actor said that she was reluctant when her daughter, Grier Henchy, expressed her interest in modeling. "I fought it for so long. It's such a different industry now than it was," she explained in an appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Mark."