What Kimberly Guilfoyle And Gavin Newsom Blamed For Their Divorce

When Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California, and Kimberly Guilfoyle got divorced in 2005 after a few years of marriage, they issued a statement explaining why they were splitting up: "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," per Newsweek. They went on to seemingly put a bit of a brave face on in the separation, and they didn't acknowledge any potential disagreements or discord between them: "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change. We will remain close friends. We ask for your understanding and consideration during this difficult time."

Guilfoyle had moved to New York in 2004 for work while Newsom was still mayor of San Francisco. And keeping up a long-distance relationship between two coasts is no easy feat. At the time of the announcement, one friend of the couple seemed to confirm the couple's stated reason for divorce, telling San Francisco Gate, "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives. She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" There was no mention of politics playing a role in their split, though it seems like Guilfoyle seems to have made an ideological switch if she's gone from supporting Democratic governor Newsom to supporting Republican president Donald Trump.