What Kimberly Guilfoyle And Gavin Newsom Blamed For Their Divorce
Halfway through Donald Trump's presidency, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump got divorced. Trump Jr. didn't waste much time in the romance department; within three months, he was dating Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple have been together ever since, and Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle live an insanely lavish life together. By early 2022, the couple were engaged — specifics about the when and where of their wedding have not been made public yet. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are definitely a Republican power couple — Trump Jr. is, of course, the son of the former president and potential Republican nominee for president a third time. Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for years, and she has been a vocal advocate of Donald Trump for president, even giving a speech in his support at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
But long before Guilfoyle was with Trump Jr., she was First Lady of San Francisco, making up the other half of a liberal power couple along with her first husband Gavin Newsom. The two got married in December 2001, but by January 2005, they jointly filed for divorce. They said the reason they couldn't make it work was because of their careers.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom showed that long-distance relationships are hard
When Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California, and Kimberly Guilfoyle got divorced in 2005 after a few years of marriage, they issued a statement explaining why they were splitting up: "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," per Newsweek. They went on to seemingly put a bit of a brave face on in the separation, and they didn't acknowledge any potential disagreements or discord between them: "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change. We will remain close friends. We ask for your understanding and consideration during this difficult time."
Guilfoyle had moved to New York in 2004 for work while Newsom was still mayor of San Francisco. And keeping up a long-distance relationship between two coasts is no easy feat. At the time of the announcement, one friend of the couple seemed to confirm the couple's stated reason for divorce, telling San Francisco Gate, "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives. She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" There was no mention of politics playing a role in their split, though it seems like Guilfoyle seems to have made an ideological switch if she's gone from supporting Democratic governor Newsom to supporting Republican president Donald Trump.
Kimberly Guilfoyle once said she'd vote for Gavin Newsom for president
Fast forward nearly 20 years and the former married couple Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle don't seem to talk anymore. In an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, Newsom revealed that he hadn't spoken to Guilfoyle lately, via Twitter. And it doesn't seem like Kimberly Guilfoyle approves of Gavin Newsom's work as governor of the state of California where she grew up, if her speech at the Republican National Convention in 2020 is true. She referred to California as: "[A] place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes," per Rev. She followed that up in 2022 by saying at a Turning Point event that her ex-husband wouldn't be "making it to the White House," as reported by San Francisco Gate.
That's a far cry from when they posed together for a spread in Harper's Bazaar where they were compared to the Kennedys and called "one of the most glamorous political unions since Jack and Jackie," according to The Washington Post. In the article, Guilfoyle said that she'd be voting for her then-husband if he ran for president, saying he could "absolutely" get the job.
After her divorce from Newsom, Guilfoyle was married to Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009. Newsom married his current wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2008.