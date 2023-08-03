Everything We Know About Brad Pitt's Sobriety Journey

It's easy to imagine that life as a Hollywood celebrity is nothing but a non-stop party. But the sad reality is that the industry is full of high-pressure deadlines, excessive working hours, jobs that require extreme levels of commitment, and the double-edged sword of fame. Unsurprisingly, many Hollywood celebs resort to substance abuse to meet these high expectations and regulate their emotions.

Once upon a time, stars shied away from talking about their addiction issues, fearing the reputational damage, but nowadays, more and more celebs are opening up about them to make others who are struggling feel less alone. Even A-listers like Brad Pitt are openly discussing their struggles with addiction. In a GQ interview, Pitt recalled how he hadn't gone a day without having something or the other to take the edge off since college. Looking back on it, the actor realized that he didn't want to face his feelings, so Pitt quit everything except drinking when he got serious about settling down.

But, when the "Fight Club" star was going through his divorce from Angelina Jolie, the need for avoidance returned, so Pitt found himself overly relying on alcohol again. Fortunately, he noticed it and got the help he needed to get his life back on track. The actor concluded the interview segment on a hopeful note, though: "I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."