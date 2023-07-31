The Cosmetic Procedure Jane Fonda Is Not Proud Of Getting Done

Jane Fonda's appearance has always been a key part of her celebrity image. She began her career in the 1950s as a model and quickly pivoted to acting, where her face was splashed on cinema screens everywhere. Then in the 1980s, Fonda's slim physique became her main asset when she released a series of era-defining aerobics videos.

Now in her 80s, Fonda is still known for her distinctive face and signature layered bob — and she's proud of how she's aged, although she admits she's gotten some surgical help. "I'm glad I look good for my age, but I've had plastic surgery," the actor revealed in her 2018 HBO documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts" (via People). "I'm not going to lie about that."

Fonda's plastic surgery admission is hardly a surprise in Hollywood, where going under the knife for beauty is practically the norm. However, even if Fonda believes cosmetic work has mostly benefited her, there's one procedure she regrets getting: her facelift.