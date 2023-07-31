The Cosmetic Procedure Jane Fonda Is Not Proud Of Getting Done
Jane Fonda's appearance has always been a key part of her celebrity image. She began her career in the 1950s as a model and quickly pivoted to acting, where her face was splashed on cinema screens everywhere. Then in the 1980s, Fonda's slim physique became her main asset when she released a series of era-defining aerobics videos.
Now in her 80s, Fonda is still known for her distinctive face and signature layered bob — and she's proud of how she's aged, although she admits she's gotten some surgical help. "I'm glad I look good for my age, but I've had plastic surgery," the actor revealed in her 2018 HBO documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts" (via People). "I'm not going to lie about that."
Fonda's plastic surgery admission is hardly a surprise in Hollywood, where going under the knife for beauty is practically the norm. However, even if Fonda believes cosmetic work has mostly benefited her, there's one procedure she regrets getting: her facelift.
Jane Fonda is done getting facelifts
Jane Fonda's skin lacks some of the fine lines and wrinkles many other people her age have, and that's likely the result of her past facelift. For the legendary star, though, the "after" photo wasn't really worth it. Fonda explained in an interview with Vogue, "[W]e all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]." The actor-turned-activist also warned that there's no looking back after going under the knife. "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."
According to Medical News Today, some people may, in fact, become addicted to cosmetic surgery, particularly if they struggle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). Fonda opened up about her own experience with BDD, telling People, "Young me did not want to be an actor. I didn't think I had talent. I didn't think I was pretty enough. I had a lot of body dysmorphia. [...] I was pretty lost as a young person."
Jane Fonda has mixed feelings about her other cosmetic procedures
Jane Fonda isn't just done with facelifts — she's sworn off cosmetic procedures for good, telling Elle Canada in 2020 that while she still feels self-conscious about her appearance and wants to look her best, she refuses to go under the knife anymore. Instead, she's trying to confront the feelings that lead her to believe she needs to change her appearance in the first place. "I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn't come easy to me," she said.
In the past, Fonda expressed ambivalence about plastic surgery, while also admitting to getting nipped and tucked around her eyes, jawline, and breasts (though she later had her breast implants removed). On an episode of "The Rosie Show," the actor shared, "I was walking down the street and I saw a reflection of myself in the window and it scared me because I feel so good and I looked so tired. ... My family genetically, we have bags under our eyes, so I had those taken away and I had [my jawline] tidied up." She added, "I'm not proud of it at all. I wish that I had not [gotten surgery], in some ways, I mean I do feel better, but I wish I was braver."
While loving what you see in the mirror isn't easy for most people, Fonda is continuing to strive towards achieving that.