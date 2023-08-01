What Happened To Esso Watches After Shark Tank?

In this ever-evolving world, it's hard to have a moment where we're not surrounded by technology. Initially, everybody believed this phenomenon was positive because it meant our loved ones were never that far away. But over the years, we've come to understand that technology doesn't come without caveats. Something as instinctive as placing your laptop on your lap can cause bodily problems, while something as ordinary as a cell phone can be bad for your health in more ways than you can imagine.

But with our reliance on technology, most of us can't walk away, and many entrepreneurs recognize that, so they seek to create products that protect us from the harmful effects of technology. And in 2012, entrepreneur Ryan Naylor introduced Esso Watches on "Shark Tank" as an innovative way to battle technological woes. According to their marketing, many devices like cell phones and lights have positive ions, and when we come into contact with them, these positive ions make their way into our bodies.

This causes an imbalance in ion levels, which prevents us from functioning optimally. Esso Watches attract negative ions to help restore equilibrium to our bodies, which in turn, helps to prevent imbalance, fatigue, and lack of coordination and concentration. It was a sleek, stylish, and water-resistant silicone watch with several color options. And like many other seemingly scientific products, Esso Watches had a tough time in the tank. In fact, it was one of the many gadgets that Mark Cuban labeled a scam.