Who Is Princess Leonor's Millionaire Boyfriend?

How did the pair meet? Well, like many other teenagers, the two fell in love at school. Princess Leonor started attending the UWC Atlantic College, a Welsh boarding school, in 2021, and rumors of a teen romance emerged soon after. Being a U.K.-based school, the college works a bit differently than its American counterparts. Students as young as 16 can be admitted, and the maximum age limit is 19. The school is best known for co-founding the renowned International Baccalaureate Diploma program, which is almost universally respected at elite schools across the globe. In other words, it's an education fit for a princess.

Though Gabriel and Leonor have a cute relationship now, their future together is uncertain. Leonor, as the heir-apparent of Spain, is being sent to military school post-graduation from UWC Atlantic. This is a Spanish tradition; her father, King Felipe, did the same, in preparation for becoming the supreme commander of Spain's armed forces. Once his daughter ascends to the throne, she will become the new supreme commander, and Princess Leonor's life will change when she becomes queen. She will spend a year in each of Spain's military academies, studying with the Air Force, Navy, and Army. As for Gabriel, he will be moving back to New York to continue his education.

Since no public announcements have been made, people can only speculate, but Giacomelli will probably appreciate his time spent out of the spotlight.