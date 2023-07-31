Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead At 70

While unusual, Paul Reubens' kind words shared with his fans via Instagram after his death likely brought comfort to many, while also allowing the late actor to take part in his narrative. It reads, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His many supporters loved Reubens' art just as much as he loved making it. He started out as an improv comedian in the '70s as part of the famous comedy troupe, the Groundlings. The beloved comedic character Pee-wee Herman graced our screens many times over the decades with "The Pee-Wee Herman Show," "Pee-Wee's Playhouse," "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," and the 2016 Netflix film, "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday."

Reubens was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for a filmed version of his Broadway show, "The Pee-wee Herman Show," which appeared on HBO. While the iconic nature of Pee-wee Herman will always be what connected Reubens to his fans the most, he took on other roles over the years, including appearances on "Gotham," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "The Blacklist," among many others.