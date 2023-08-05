11 Times King Charles' Body Language Said It All

Members of the British royal family typically keep their emotions close to their chests and their lips sealed, living by the motto "never complain, never explain." Unless backed into a corner, the royals let spokespeople and statements say what needs to be said. For a family that maintains a collective stiff upper lip, though, the royals sometimes have pretty telling body language that points to exactly how they're feeling. This is especially true of King Charles III.

Since he's been photographed practically since birth, the public has gotten a pretty good read on him — from his anxious behaviors to his frustrated eye contact. Body language expert Darren Stanton told the Mirror that as a prince, Charles displayed a "real lack of confidence, uneasiness and vulnerability"; however, since becoming king, his confidence has grown. Of course, confidence is not the only thing we can pick up from Charles' mannerisms, gestures, and behaviors. Over the years, a variety of experts have examined the prince-turned-king's body language. These are times when his body did all the talking.