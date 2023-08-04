The Friends Props Matt LeBlanc Took From Joey And Chandler's Apartment

"Friends" is not only one of the most popular television shows of all time, but it also includes some of the most recognizable sets ever. In addition to Monica and Rachel's iconic purple apartment with the yellow frame hung on the door, and the cozy Central Perk coffee house couch, fans can easily recall Joey and Chandler's apartment as well. In fact, the guys' home may have included more recognizable features than even that of Monica and Rachel's place through the years. It was so cool that Matt LeBlanc, who played the character of Joey Tribianni on the hit series, took home a few props from the set after the show ended. The actor admitted during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he grabbed items such as a ball from the foosball table and the Magna Doodle toy.

Some of the most identifiable things in the apartment of best friends Joey and Chandler included their iconic foosball table, a dart board, a Magna Doodle that was placed in the middle of their door, a huge print of comedy duo Laurel and Hardy that hung in several spots around the apartment, the big white dog statue, and of course, their lounge chairs, one of which Joey hilariously named Rosita.

The set was so memorable and important to LeBlanc that he knew he couldn't wrap up his time on the series without taking home some souvenirs to remember that time in his life.