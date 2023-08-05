90 Day Fiance Stars Who Live With Medical Conditions

The following article includes descriptions of self-harm.

"90 Day Fiancé" debuted in 2014 and gets more popular with each passing year. The hit series features the stateside romantic journeys of couples who have previously been engaged in long-distance relationships. The premise of the show is to witness what happens once they are together full-time in the United States after receiving a coveted K-1 visa. Will they marry or break up within the 90-day time period that is triggered upon disembarking from the airplane? While some of the couples have met each other in person prior to applying for the K-1 visa, many of these romances have been conducted completely online prior to meeting for the first time at the airport. Since it first hit TLC's schedule, viewers have gotten to know many couples, including those featured in a number of spinoffs. "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" are just a few of the series spawned by the original.

Some of the couples have been featured in more than one cycle, and as such, viewers are invested in their lives well beyond their initial appearances on the shows. They have followed the stars' personal stories via social media and magazine features, etc. Among the many facets that keep fans interested are the personalities' health struggles. These include dealing with rare autoimmune illnesses, seeking treatment for mental health struggles, cancer, and more.