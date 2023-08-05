90 Day Fiance Stars Who Lied About Their Past

In the world of reality shows revolving around dating in the modern era, none are quite as awe-inspiring as "90 Day Fiance." Executive producer Matt Sharp set out to create a reality show that involved individuals navigating their more obscure love lives. Inspired by a magazine article, Sharp took the concept behind international romances and used it to develop the franchise we adore today. From its conception in 2014, the show's popularity was hard to ignore as it quickly became TLC's highest-rated show — resulting in numerous spinoffs such as "90 Day Fiance UK," "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," "The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," and much more.

At its core, the show follows a string of international couples who are given K-1 visas to visit and marry their significant other within 90 days. Though the brief overview alone doesn't cover the bizarre scenarios one may see during the show, its premise almost always sets itself up for disastrous outcomes.

Since the couples are usually on different continents, the necessary context of one's life may be kept a secret to save face. Everything from white lies about their appearance to dark secrets regarding criminal charges may come to light when each couple meets face-to-face — making for cringeworthy scenarios that we can't look away from. To learn more about these heavy-duty bombshells, here is a list of "90 Day Fiance" stars who lied about their past!