Angus Cloud, Euphoria Star, Dead At 25

Actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25 in Oakland, California, according to a report from TMZ. The Bay Area-born actor was best known for his role as "Fezco," the lovable friend of "Rue" on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series, "Euphoria." At the time of writing, details about the nature of Cloud's death remain unknown.

Cloud was born and raised in Oakland, California, where he attended the Oakland School For The Arts (the same alma mater as his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya). He later moved to New York City following his high school graduation, where he worked in food service jobs before being scouted by "Euphoria" casting director while walking down a Manhattan street. Following the show's 2019 debut, his character quickly became a fan favorite for his one-of-a-kind low voice and down-to-earth personality.

Cloud is survived by his mother, twin sisters, and younger brother. Speaking in a statement to TMZ, the actor's family revealed that he had struggled with his mental health following the death of his father. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," they expressed to the outlet.