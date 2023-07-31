Angus Cloud, Euphoria Star, Dead At 25
Actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25 in Oakland, California, according to a report from TMZ. The Bay Area-born actor was best known for his role as "Fezco," the lovable friend of "Rue" on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series, "Euphoria." At the time of writing, details about the nature of Cloud's death remain unknown.
Cloud was born and raised in Oakland, California, where he attended the Oakland School For The Arts (the same alma mater as his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya). He later moved to New York City following his high school graduation, where he worked in food service jobs before being scouted by "Euphoria" casting director while walking down a Manhattan street. Following the show's 2019 debut, his character quickly became a fan favorite for his one-of-a-kind low voice and down-to-earth personality.
Cloud is survived by his mother, twin sisters, and younger brother. Speaking in a statement to TMZ, the actor's family revealed that he had struggled with his mental health following the death of his father. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," they expressed to the outlet.
Cloud never expected a career in entertainment
Despite attending an arts school, Cloud never anticipated he would find success as an actor, let alone one on a hit TV show. His move to Bushwick, New York happened spontaneously after visiting friends who lived there. He took up jobs working a waiter at a chicken and waffles restaurant to make ends meet. In a 2019 interview with GQ, the actor shared that he thought he was being pranked when "Euphoria" casting director Eleonore Hendricks approached him about playing the good-hearted drug-dealer "Fezco." "I was confused and I didn't want to give her my phone number," he told the outlet. Despite his lack of acting experience, he decided to give the audition a chance, flying out to LA and immediately winning over the producers with his natural charisma. "He has this rough, street quality about him, but he's a very sensitive and curious and open person," the casting directors told Variety about the choice to cast him. "Just really warm, and incredible on camera. Very charming, and told incredible funny stories."
Following the success of "Euphoria," Cloud acted in the film "North Hollywood" and appeared in several music videos, including the late rapper Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes" and Becky G's "Mamiii." He most recently appeared in the June 2023 film "The Line." He also got involved with the fashion world, making appearances at Coach's Fall 2022 show and New York Fashion Week.
Speaking to i-d magazine in March 2023, Cloud reflected on his decision to say yes to "Euphoria," noting that he had no intentions of ever becoming famous. "For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."