A Look At Miley Cyrus' Relationship With Her Mom Tish

Growing up in the entertainment industry is a unique experience that only a few stars can truly comprehend. For Miley Cyrus, her journey from a young Disney star to a multifaceted artist has been a rollercoaster ride of growth, challenges, and self-discovery. At the tender age of 12, Miley entered the industry as the lead of the hit Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana."

Despite the glamorous façade of her on-screen persona, her life as a young actor wasn't always as alluring as it seemed. In an interview with InStyle Australia, she opened up about the struggles of growing up in the public eye. She said, "I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused. Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged."

Although, it did help that she had her celebrity parents around. Miley is the daughter of musician Billy Ray Cyrus and Leticia Jean Finley, also known as Tish Cyrus. She had her mom as her manager, and Tish protected her as a child star. She told Elle, "My mom started understanding how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired smart people to protect me in that way. I'm happy that when I was younger, people protected me." Still, assuming the responsibility of being Miley's manager meant that she had to make decisions that would benefit her daughter's career, which resulted in the pair's complicated relationship through the years.