The Drama Between Real Housewives Of New York's Erin And Brynn, Explained

Many viewers panicked when Bravo announced that they would be rebooting "The Real Housewives of New York City," effectively firing their long-time cast. After years of stale shenanigans featuring Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and more, a change desperately needed to be made — "RHONY" season 13 was so problematic that it didn't even get a reunion show, which is a first in the Housewives world.

After months of anticipation, the fresh cast made their debut in July 2023, and the diversity and real representation of New York were hugely appreciated. However, despite all of the new bells and whistles, at the core of the series, is and always will be the drama among the cast. The new lineup is filled with incredibly dynamic and successful women, and everyone has had a moment to shine on their own. However, two of the standouts were undoubtedly Eric Lichy and Brynn Whitfield.

Erin has a Bethenny Frankel narrator of the series type vibe, and Brynn has shown flashes of being the messy one of the group. However, one thing that sets them apart is their existing friendship. They were close before the series began, but it didn't take long for drama to erupt between them. Whether true or false, Brynn wasted no time stirring up trouble in Erin's life. In fact, Brynn took a platter of cheese and created an entire scandal from it.