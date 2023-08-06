The Kids From 2005's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Have Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Few fantasies have colored imaginations as wondrously and consistently as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has since its inception nearly six decades ago. In 2005, Hollywood's in-house eccentric Tim Burton added another chapter to Roald Dahl's celebrated legacy with his own adaptation of the beloved novel. Burton brought Dahl's work to life on the big screen extravagantly, sparing no detail. Among the many aspects he was determined to get right — besides the use of real-life rodents — was the casting of children around whom the story revolves.

In selecting the child actors for the group of Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee, Augustus Gloop, and Violet Beauregarde, Burton relied on instinct. "Even though they're all good kids, there had to be a seed of what they are [in the characters], especially the ones that hadn't acted before," he explained to BlackFilm.com. For instance, Freddie Highmore's pint-sized physicality worked just right for the lead role of Charlie, whose story is rooted in poverty. In Burton's words: "I wanted Freddie to look undernourished."

Years have passed since the world re-entered Burton's chocolate factory with the kids, all of whom grew up to set off on their individual journeys. While a few of them nourished their acting careers and became stars we can still catch on screen, some of these recognizable faces withdrew in pursuit of other vocations. Take a look at where the kids from 2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" are now.