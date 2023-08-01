The Bold And The Beautiful Educates Fans On Real-Life Danger Following Terrifying Episode

Now that summertime is in full swing, summer activities are at a high. Days are spent lounging in the sun and long nights are filled with bonfires and friends. But, what seems like an innocent day at the beach can turn dangerous in an instant. This danger was addressed in the July 31 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," where the soap partnered with the Red Cross to bring attention to a leading cause of death in children.

On the episode that aired July 31, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is enjoying a day at the beach with his stepdaughter, Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay). In the midst of building sand castles, Finn gets a call from the hospital and turns away to take it. While his eyes are off of Kelly, she runs to the ocean and is pulled into the current, unable to get herself out. Unbeknownst to Finn, his biological mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), back to resume her reign of terror in Los Angeles, is watching both of them and sees that Kelly is struggling in the water. She runs and saves her before Finn even knows what's happening; a twist that could leave Finn and Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship on the rocks.

Even though soaps deal with over-the-top drama and crazy storylines all the time, this unexpected turn is very real to many viewers.