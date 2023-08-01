The Bold And The Beautiful Educates Fans On Real-Life Danger Following Terrifying Episode
Now that summertime is in full swing, summer activities are at a high. Days are spent lounging in the sun and long nights are filled with bonfires and friends. But, what seems like an innocent day at the beach can turn dangerous in an instant. This danger was addressed in the July 31 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," where the soap partnered with the Red Cross to bring attention to a leading cause of death in children.
On the episode that aired July 31, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is enjoying a day at the beach with his stepdaughter, Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay). In the midst of building sand castles, Finn gets a call from the hospital and turns away to take it. While his eyes are off of Kelly, she runs to the ocean and is pulled into the current, unable to get herself out. Unbeknownst to Finn, his biological mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), back to resume her reign of terror in Los Angeles, is watching both of them and sees that Kelly is struggling in the water. She runs and saves her before Finn even knows what's happening; a twist that could leave Finn and Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship on the rocks.
Even though soaps deal with over-the-top drama and crazy storylines all the time, this unexpected turn is very real to many viewers.
Tanner Novlan informs viewers about water safety
At the end of the episode after Kelly is saved, Tanner Novlan appeared on-screen and spoke to the importance of water safety and how to become informed. He stated in the PSA (via Soap Opera News), "10 people die each day in the U.S. from accidental drowning." Novlan told the viewers to reach out to the Red Cross or browse their website to find more information on how they and their loved ones can stay safe while enjoying the water in the summer.
According to the Red Cross, water safety is important. "It only takes a moment," warns the organization. "A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen. Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets."
The Red Cross encourages people to be water competent which includes but is not limited to strengthening your swimming skills and learning tips to be safe around water so those summer activities that people love can be safe and fun for everyone.