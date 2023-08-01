Ben Affleck's Hostage-Like Birthday Photo With J.Lo Isn't What You Think, Expert Says - Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday on July 24 and was feted with a party courtesy of her hubby, Ben Affleck. "Thank you all for the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party," Lopez wrote via her subscription-only newsletter, "On the JLo," per People. Along with her post, she included some never-before-seen pictures from the event. In one of the photos, Lopez had her arms around Affleck's neck as she stood behind him while he was seated at a table. He had a seemingly confused look on his face as he held his wife's arms, but he didn't appear happy at all. The List decided to get the inside scoop from body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," Jess Ponce III.

Interestingly, Ponce thinks there's a fairly simple reason why Affleck always appears so sullen and moody. "His facial expressions are often awkward or show little enthusiasm. Put him next to Jennifer Lopez, who exudes confidence and warmth, and it is even more noticeable. She is always camera ready — and the camera loves her. Ben, less so," he explained. Ponce added that Affleck simply doesn't "love the camera" like some celebrities do, which further contributes to his often unhappy facial expressions.