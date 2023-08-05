Where Does Zayn Malik's Relationship With Gigi And Yolanda Hadid Stand?

Zayn Malik seems to be leaving the past in the past and moving forward after a fight with Yolanda Hadid — the grandmother of his daughter, Khai Malik — that made headlines back in 2021. At the time, sources told TMZ that Malik got upset when Yolanda entered the home he shared with then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid unexpectedly. An argument ensued, and Malik was accused of calling Yolanda a "f***ing Dutch slut" amongst making other inappropriate comments. In addition, TMZ reported separately that Malik allegedly "shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain" — and Yolanda pressed charges. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and was fined as well as put on probation.

Following the incident and subsequent court date, Malik has spoken out about what went down and how he feels he handled things. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Malik explained that he didn't want to bring any additional attention to the situation and was determined to move on for the sake of his daughter. "Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was ... There was no point. I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said," he said. Malik's relationship with Gigi, however, has changed drastically.