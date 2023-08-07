Casey DeSantis Vs. Melania Trump: A Closer Look At Their Style

Next to every president in United States history, there has stood a first lady in an outfit that's much more interesting to look at than her husband's. First lady fashion is a time-honored topic that deserves all the discussion it gets (though not nearly as much of the criticism), and some spouses in today's political arena are proving that you don't have to be a presidential first lady to garner attention.

With the 2024 presidential election looming, the eyes of the world are on the Republican primary as former president Donald Trump has thrown his hat into the ring once again, along with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. The race has already caused a bit of a media frenzy as each man continues to remark on the other. But while the two men duke it out, we're focusing on something way less high-stakes and far more fun: the style choices of their wives, Casey DeSantis and Melania Trump.

During Ron's time in office and now amid his presidential campaign, Casey has been making headlines for her stylistic choices, often dressing as if her husband is already president. Melania hasn't been on the campaign trail with Donald, but we've got years of first lady looks to know how she'd dress should her husband be elected once again. We already know how their husbands' politics compare, but how do Casey and Melania's styles stack up? Let's take a closer look at the fashion choices of these two women.