What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Merritt Patterson

Merritt Patterson is known for her work in various television shows and films. Hailing from Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, Patterson's journey in the entertainment industry began with a passion for performing at a young age. During the early stages of her career, she played recurring roles in several projects, including her first credit as a guest star in the ABC Family series "Kyle XY." She later starred opposite Debby Ryan in Disney Channel's "Radio Rebel."

However, her breakout role only came in 2013 through "Ravenswood," a spin-off of "Pretty Little Liars." She took on the role of Olivia Matheson in the ABC Family show. This breakthrough opportunity opened the doors to more significant projects and set her on a path to success, which landed her roles in numerous holiday films for the Hallmark Channel. One of her best is the film "Christmas Chateau," a must-watch Hallmark holiday movie if you're a Pisces, that was released in 2020. Patterson is also one of the stars to leave Hallmark for the Great American Family channel.

She certainly has achieved so much in her career, and when asked by Geek Rock TV what advice she can give to those aspiring to enter the world of showbiz, she said, "It is a crazy industry, it's a very crazy industry. Um, I would say, you know, it's worth it if it's something that you love. You just have to... really go for it, really go for it, and stay positive." In addition to her intensive filmography, there are far more interesting facts about Patterson.