A Look At Angelina Jolie's Strained Relationship With Her Father

Angelina Jolie has been a superstar for decades, so it may be jarring to learn that Jolie isn't her real surname. It was actually the "Girl, Interrupted" star's middle name until she legally changed it to her last name in 2002 and dropped Voight, her real surname, altogether. Many believe she changed it because of a falling out with her father and fellow actor, Jon Voight. In 1971, Voight married Marcheline Bertrand, and their second child, Jolie, was born in 1975. However, just a year later, they separated, and their divorce was finalized in 1980.

Voight subsequently admitted that his infidelity had caused the marriage's end. Bertrand solely raised Jolie and her brother, James Haven, who also dropped Voight from his last name. After Bertrand tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2007, Jolie penned an emotional letter to her in The New York Times. Suffice it to say, Jolie had a wonderful relationship with her mother and she noted how Voight's infidelity impacted her: "When my father had an affair, it changed her life. It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother."

She also shared that her mom was working towards becoming an actor herself, but put her dreams on hold to raise her children. An old family friend even told Express, "Jon Voight was a terrible father to her back then. He cheated on her mother. Marcheline was broken-­hearted. She told me Jon had emotionally abused her."