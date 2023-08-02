Hallmark's All-New September Movie Lineup Boasts Stars Like General Hospital's Ryan Paevey
Over the years, Hallmark Channel has increased its production of films and TV shows, and because of its wholesome, family-friendly nature, and regularly-themed movie releases — such as its annual Christmas In July films — has become must-watch television. Many widely known, former Hollywood celebrities are now Hallmark stars including Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill"), Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House"), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), and the late Luke Perry ("Beverly Hills, 90210"). While soap operas are obviously part of Hollywood as well, it's a specific genre of programming, with its own niche, loyal fan base. Several soap stars have made the move to Hallmark, with Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan Lavery, "All My Children"), Drew Cain, ("General Hospital"), and Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady, "Days of Our Lives") leading the charge in several murder mystery films including the "Murder, She Baked" series.
Hallmark is embarking on its annual "Fall into Love" programming event this year that's sure to entertain fans everywhere with romantic reconnections, Italian cooking, and murder mysteries abound. Its hit TV Series, "When Calls the Heart," entered into Season 10 on July 30, with Season 11 already renewed, and the channel's slate of fall films starting in September promises not to interfere with the episode releases. Let's take a look at the exciting lineup of seven films, with several stars including "General Hospital" alum, Ryan Paevey.
Adventure and sports kick things off
Danny J. Boyle, who has directed several thrillers including "A Professor's Vengeance" (2021), switches gears to craft a tale of former lovers who are competing archaeologists in "Love in the Great Smokey Mountains: A National Park Romance." Zach Roerig ("The Vampire Diaries") and Arielle Kebbel ("9-1-1") play Rob and Haley who were once high school sweethearts that had a falling out over a research grant. But a new excavation involving a hunt for a legendary Cherokee diamond puts the two back together and in competition again for another research grant. Along the way, they must figure out which is more important to them: their goal or love. The movie premieres Saturday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
On Saturday, September 9, former "General Hospital" star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan West), joins Pascale Hutton ("When Calls the Heart") for a lighthearted sports tale in "Fourth Down at Love." Paevey plays a former pro football player whose career was halted by an injury. He meets an old flame played by Hutton, who is now a single mother. The two encounter each other at the flag football field where her daughter plays, and they might just rekindle their old love. Darlene Tait ("A Rose for Christmas") co-stars, with Allan Harmon ("R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour") directing.
Wilderness, adventure, and cooking hijinks continue the Fall into Love event
Peter Mooney ("Fly Away with Me") and Emilie Ullerup ("Chesapeake Shores") play Sean and Abby in "Retreat to You." The two were once high school besties, but during their graduation party, a disagreement caused them to go their separate ways. As adults, they meet again at a wilderness retreat, however during an excursion they lose track of where they are and where their group is. They must not only figure out the way back to camp but also to each other. "Retreat to You" premieres on September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
On September 30, Hallmark takes the love to Italy with "A Very Venice Romance." Stephanie Leonidas ("American Gothic") stars as Amy, a business executive who is working on a meal prep kit venture. In order to get the perfect ingredients, she taps master Italian chef Marcello Barone (Raniero Monaco Di Lapio), who initially refuses to help her. In an effort to change his mind, she enrolls in his cooking school in Venice. Will her tenacity be all for naught, or will she find love, Italian style? Di Lapio has worked on several Italian films and TV shows, including the hit series, "Don Matteo," in which spaghetti western legend Terence Hill plays a brilliant priest who solves crimes.
Pooches, ghosts, and murder, wrap up Hallmark's fall event
Alongside the Fall into Love event, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has three whodunnits that are sure to capture the imagination. On Friday, September 8, "Grey's Anatomy" star Sarah Drew takes the lead in "Guiding Emily," where she plays a woman who's been accidentally blinded and must adapt to her new way of life. She encounters a guide dog who has trouble with his training and is voiced by Eric McCormack of "Will & Grace" fame. The two must work together to get past things standing in their way.
Moving into the spectral realm is "Murder in G Minor," which debuts on Friday, September 22. While working as a boarding school music teacher in Ireland, Gethsemane Brown (Tamera Mowry-Housely, "Sister, Sister") encounters a dashing math teacher named Griff (Marco Grazzini). Along the way, she decodes a mysterious message which leads to composer Eamon McCarthy (Risteard Cooper), who may have killed his former lover — and may not be alive himself.
And finally, Elizabeth Henstridge, who became a fan-favorite playing Jemma Simmons on the Marvel series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." headlines "Mystery Island," on Friday, September 29. Henstridge plays Dr. Emilia Priestly, a psychiatrist in London who takes a vacation at a mystery-themed resort called Mystery Island. When the pretend murders start to become real, she teams up with detective Jason Trent (Charlie Weber) to stop the killings and solve the real mystery. Hallmark fans are going to truly enjoy this season's event!