Courteney Cox Once Trolled Kanye West For Insulting Friends

As we have found over the past few decades, no person or thing is off limits when it comes to Kanye West's sometimes problematic and shocking commentary. He has been criticized for anti-Semitic comments and even started a rumor that Pete Davidson had AIDS. For better or for worse, West wears his heart on his sleeve. Given the popularity of his music, fans and onlookers alike have wished that West would make himself less controversial. In other words, fans want the "old Kanye" back. Davidson even comedically wore a hat stating "Make Kanye 2006 Again" on "Saturday Night Live" in 2018 after West was consistently seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"Friends" alumn Courteney Cox is another public figure who would like the old Kanye back. She posted an Instagram video with a lighthearted dig at West after he brought up an old tweet that stated "'Friends' wasn't funny" in an Instagram caption. West has since deleted the Instagram post, but not before Cox got her hands on it.