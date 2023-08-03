Vern Yip: 10 Facts About The Trading Spaces And HGTV Star

You may know him best as one of the charismatic judges of HGTV's "Design Star" television series or from the iconic "Trading Spaces," but what you may not know about Vern Yip could likely fill volumes. A self-proclaimed overachiever, Yip holds dual master's degrees, one in architecture and one in management, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia. Highly educated, multi-talented, and a seasoned world traveler, Yip has carved out quite a successful niche for himself in the world of functional and aesthetic design.

In addition to the work he's done with HGTV, Yip operates his own design business in Atlanta, where he resides with his family and a lovable menagerie of dogs. Fans can see samples of the transformative spaces he has created by following his Instagram and Facebook feeds.

If fans are quick enough, they can keep abreast of where in the world Yip has most recently touched down, whether it's a scenic shoreline in Spain or drifting in a boat off the coastline of South Africa. It seems nearly every day is a new adventure for Yip, a celebrity designer, entrepreneur, and surprisingly cool dad.