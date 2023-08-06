How Ivanka Trump Reportedly Changed After Her Mother Ivana's Death

Ivanka Trump is still learning how to live without her mother more than one year after Ivana Trump was found dead in her home in New York City following an apparent fall, according to CNN. The daughter of the 45th president of the United States was extremely close to her mom and often leaned on her for friendship and advice. "My mother is my inspiration," Ivanka told People magazine in 2016. "She was the ultimate role model," she added. But Ivanka's time with Ivana was tragically cut short in July 2022. When Ivanka found out that her mom had died, it flipped her world upside down. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," Ivanka captioned an Instagram post at the time.

As is the case with many people who suffer such a devastating loss, Ivanka has gone through some changes — at least, that's allegedly what a source close to her said. "I think losing a parent definitely leads to a real awakening, that means different things for different people. For Ivanka, it underscored how fleeting time is," a friend of Ivanka told the New York Post. As a mother of three young children herself, Ivanka knows the importance of family. She has really dedicated much of her life to providing for her kids, not unlike what her mother did for her. But it may not have been until Ivana's death that Ivanka learned an important lesson.