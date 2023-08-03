Princess Stephanie Might Be Monaco's Most Fascinating Royal

At first glance, it might seem that most European royal families harbor a passion for the rules of propriety. Princess Marie Chantal of Greece, for one, has been incredibly outspoken about the importance of teaching royal children to dress up for their grandparents. Meanwhile, Princess Charlene of Monaco has been conscientious about wearing clothing that is bold without being risky. And, don't even get us started about all the rules that Queen Elizabeth had her family members follow in the bathroom! Hint: The word "toilet" was completely off-limits.

While it is true that many royals continue to respect the protocols and traditions enforced by their ancestors, there is one princess who lived much of her life challenging these old-fashioned ideas. From the time that she was a young child, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco seemed to rail against the constraints of her royal role. Legend has it that her mother, Grace Kelly, would refer to her as the "enfant terrible" — or "wild child — of the royal family. And, Stéphanie certainly lived up to that name.

Over the years, Stéphanie lived a fascinating life, making music with Michael Jackson, partying with Rob Lowe, and marrying men who were considered absolutely off-limits for a woman of her stature. At one point, she even left the palace to travel with the circus after becoming enamoured with an elephant trainer. These days, Stéphanie continues to create an unconventional royal legacy.