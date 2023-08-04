Roku's The Marriage Pact Proves You Can't Force Romance In Situationships

In 2002, "The Bachelor" franchise launched a worldwide fascination with reality dating shows. Today, there are successful, multi-season series, like "Love Island," "Love is Blind," and "Too Hot to Handle" — and they're even more network flops. On "I Want to Marry Harry," women competed for a Prince Harry look-a-like. (Not to worry, this was long before Meghan Markle entered the picture.) On "Joe Millionaire," a working-class bachelor convinced 20 contestants he had a $50 million inheritance. And don't get us started on the nightmare fuel that is "Sexy Beasts..."

The newest addition to the reality TV arena is "The Marriage Pact," which premieres Friday, August 4 on the Roku channel. Here's the idea: friends who entered a marriage pact (i.e. "If we're both single by the time we're 30, let's get married...") must decide whether to follow through on their original deal or end their will-they-or-won't-they era for good.

"With high-stakes promises between real people with real history at its core, 'The Marriage Pact' showcases relationships dynamics unlike any other reality show," Olivia LaRoche, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a Roku Newsroom statement. If you've ever had a crush on a friend, found yourself stuck in a situationship, or struggled to communicate how you really feel, this show is for you (as long as you're willing to sit through lots of exposition and a few petty fights). More so than anything, "The Marriage Pact" proves you should probably cut ties with your will-they-or-won't-they friend before things get toxic...