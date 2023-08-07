How Jennifer Aniston Feels About Friends Moments That Didn't Age Well

For many of us, "Friends" has become the ultimate comfort show. Even though it ended in 2004, the beloved sitcom has managed to stay relevant decades later because of the number of people who continue to rewatch it. Many older shows age well upon revisiting because their themes still feel fresh and relatable. But for "Friends" the neverending re-runs bring with them a sad realization that the show was much more problematic than we remember. "Friends" had a glaring lack of diversity, with only a handful of people of color appearing in prominent roles throughout its 10 seasons.

It features homophobic, transphobic, fatphobic, and sexist jokes that would be completely unacceptable today. And, of course, there's the infamous episode where Ross tries to make a move on his cousin. Given all this, the cast commonly gets asked about their views on "Friends" in the present day. Jennifer Aniston answered this question during a New York Post interview by acknowledging that the younger generation of fans finds the show problematic.

As for the controversial bits, she said, "There were things that were never intentional and others ... Well, we should have thought it through, but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now." Aniston added that comedy has changed to adapt to this, noting, "Now, it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life."