Meet Jeremy Allen White's Soon To Be Ex-Wife

In 2022, "The Bear" boosted Jeremy Allen White's celebrity to new heights. As is the way of the showbiz world, fame doesn't come cheap. His portrayal of sizzling kitchen taskmaster Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto has without question been a boon for his career, but it also put his personal life front and center. And unfortunately, that means there's been extra attention on his impending divorce from fellow actor and longtime partner Addison Timlin. While the reasons behind the couple's split have been shielded from public view, speculation hasn't been scarce. From cheating rumors to trust issues, a wide range of motives and explanations have been cited.

Timlin and White were major couple goals for fans who were acquainted with their fairytale romance, which began during the actors' youthful years. It was "love at first sight" for Timlin, who first met White when they were in high school. "He has really blue eyes and his blue shirt brought out the blue eyes. And he had really long hair, and that was really cool," she shared on the "Showmance" podcast in 2019. From being long-term friends to making a family together as adults, White and Timlin have remained in each other's orbits for the bulk of each other's lives.

While the dissolution of Addison Timlin's relationship made headlines in 2023, there is, of course, so much more than Jeremy Allen White's ex.