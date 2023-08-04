Every Detail Of Hallmark's 2023 Christmas Cruise Ranked (Because We're Elfin Excited)

Is the Hallmark Channel must-watch television for you? Do you mark your calendar for the premiere dates of their Christmas movies? Do your eyes well up every time the romantic leads share a kiss — even though you knew perfectly well from the start it was going to happen? Then you've probably already booked your stateroom for the brand-new Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise.

Similar to similar themed experiences for "Schitt's Creek" fans, country music loyalists, and Disney aficionados — really, there's a cruise for just about any interest you can think of — the four-day excursion on the Norwegian Gem sold out so quickly in its presale that Hallmark soon announced a second sailing. Hopefuls on the first cruise's waitlist will get the first shot at reserving a space on Sail 2 when the presale begins Aug. 7, 2023. Everyone else will have to wait anxiously for the leftover reservations when general sales begin on Aug.10, 2023 (and good luck with that). Oh, and did we mention that both trips are for November 2024, more than a year away from the onsale dates?

Naturally, guests will get to enjoy some sightseeing in Nassau, Bahamas, on the only shore day of the trip. But the whole point of going on this particular cruise is to schmooze with fellow fans and freely indulge one's love of all things Hallmark and Christmas without fear of ridicule. Here, we've ranked the most exciting parts of this holiday on the high seas. Wait — isn't that the title of a Hallmark movie?