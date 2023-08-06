The Real Meaning Behind What Was I Made For By Billie Eilish

"I used to float / Now I just fall down / I used to know but I'm not sure now / What I was made for," Billie Eilish whisper-sings over a melancholy chord progression in the first few lines of her "Barbie" soundtrack hit, "What Was I Made For." The song beautifully concludes the film, playing as Barbie transforms from a doll to a woman and experiences a wide range of human emotions for the first time. In the lyrics, Eilish articulates the character's anxieties about losing her innocence and wondering what she's supposed to do next.

Although the singer and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, sat down to write a song strictly from Barbie's perspective, Eilish was also unknowingly writing about herself. Putting herself in Barbie's shoes served as a vehicle for her to tap into her own existential thoughts and feelings. She sings about feeling far away from her happiest self and not knowing how to move forward, but still having hope that she'll find her way in the end: "Think I forgot how to be happy / Something I'm not, but something I can be / Something I wait for." The song is arguably the crowning jewel on the film's soundtrack, but it's also just an A+ Billie Eilish single.