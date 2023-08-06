The Complicated History Behind Ariana Grande's Name

Staying connected to loved ones is clearly a part of what makes Ariana Grande's name so special. She told Beats 1 Radio that she'd keep her name when getting married because of her grandfather. "I have to keep Grande because of my grandpa," she explained. "I think of him with everything I do in it and he was so proud of our name; I should keep it." However, while her love for her grandfather has affected her name, her strained relationship with her father may have, as well.

Per Elite Daily, Ariana once clarified her legal name in a tweet, saying that her name is "Ariana Grande-Butera, everyone thinks Joan is my middle name but I don't actually have one!" Butera is her father's name, and dropping the "Butera" definitely makes her name roll off the tongue more easily.

However, her attachment to "Grande" in relation to her grandfather may imply that eliminating "Butera" has something to do with her strained relationship with her dad, Edward Butera. In a 2014 interview with Seventeen Magazine, she explained finding peace in being no-contact with her dad by "embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Whatever name she goes by, it's clear that Ariana Grande is a star.