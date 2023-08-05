The Young And The Restless Favorite Camryn Grimes Announces Big Baby News
Camryn Grimes is having a baby. "The Young and the Restless" star shared the big news on her Instagram feed on August 4. "I guess you can add mother to my resume," she captioned a post, debuting her baby bump in a series of photos. In the cover shot, Grimes revealed that she and her fiancé, Brock Foster Powell, will be welcoming their first child together in December. Grimes posed for photos while wearing a white sports bra and a pair of unbuttoned denim jeans as she cradled her tummy. She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a GIF of the words, "please call me mother."
Powell and Grimes have a lot to celebrate. Just after the new year in 2022, Grimes announced her engagement to Powell on Instagram along with a line from Disney's "Up." "You and me, we're in a club now," she wrote, quoting Ellie Fredricksen. On August 5, she prepared to make her first public appearance since sharing her baby news — and teased her fans with a cute video on her Instagram Stories.
Camryn Grimes did a fan event for 'The Young and the Restless' after announcing her pregnancy
Camryn Grimes stepped out for a "Young and the Restless" fan event less than 24 hours after sharing her pregnancy news. The actor filmed a video of herself in the car on the way to the venue and had some fun with fans ahead of her appearance. "Did anything new or exciting happen that we need to talk about?" Grimes joked on her Instagram Stories. "I'm excited to see you guys," she added. Grimes' on-screen persona, Mariah Copeland, has been pregnant on the soap series when she was a surrogate for Abby Newman-Abbott and Devon Hamilton, according to Soap Opera Spy. The site also points out that it's unknown if Grimes' real-life pregnancy will become part of her storyline.
Grimes is just the latest "Young and the Restless" star to announce a pregnancy. Back in June, Christel Khalil shared her pregnancy news on Instagram while Melissa Claire Egan gave birth to her second child in July. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. A few weeks early, but we're so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever," she captioned an Instagram post along with baby Jake's first photos. Obviously baby Foster will have plenty of playdates lined up when he makes his earth side appearance.