The Young And The Restless Favorite Camryn Grimes Announces Big Baby News

Camryn Grimes is having a baby. "The Young and the Restless" star shared the big news on her Instagram feed on August 4. "I guess you can add mother to my resume," she captioned a post, debuting her baby bump in a series of photos. In the cover shot, Grimes revealed that she and her fiancé, Brock Foster Powell, will be welcoming their first child together in December. Grimes posed for photos while wearing a white sports bra and a pair of unbuttoned denim jeans as she cradled her tummy. She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a GIF of the words, "please call me mother."

Powell and Grimes have a lot to celebrate. Just after the new year in 2022, Grimes announced her engagement to Powell on Instagram along with a line from Disney's "Up." "You and me, we're in a club now," she wrote, quoting Ellie Fredricksen. On August 5, she prepared to make her first public appearance since sharing her baby news — and teased her fans with a cute video on her Instagram Stories.