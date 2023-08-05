Tarek El Moussa Defends Himself Against Eviction Controversy (And Makes It Worse)

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is finally speaking out after being accused of evicting a group of North Hollywood, California renters from their homes. The star of "Selling Sunset" has been facing heavy backlash ever since the disturbing news broke, but he hasn't personally responded to the accusations ... until now. On Aug. 4, he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to explain his side of the story and put an end to the internet dragging he's received.

"Please let me clear something up regarding a new project. I am one of the partners of NoHo 138 working on purchasing the Hartsook property in North Hollywood for redevelopment," El Moussa's statement begins. "Even though I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good, and I hope that we can focus on the positive and the facts."

He immediately denied being the one who gave out the eviction notices and Ellis Act relocation documents to the Hartsook tenants. He claims that the current owner of the building is responsible for doing so — he is simply purchasing the building.

"The partners of NoHo 138 have attempted to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move-out agreements. The partners of Noho 138 have also reached out to the attorney representing the Hartsook tenants to request assistance in facilitating a meeting between both parties," El Moussa continued. "Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood."