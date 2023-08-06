Why Chrishell Stause Doesn't Like To Go By Her Legal First Name

Chrishell Stause stars in the Netflix's "Selling Sunset." Although she's done some acting over the course of her career, most people know her as a member of the Oppenheim Group, and she is always busy showing houses and closing escrow. What a lot of people may not know is that Stause's birth name actually isn't Chrishell, it's Terrina. She revealed such during a chat with Amanda Hirsch on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in June. Chrishell is actually the reality star's middle name and it's the name that she's chosen to go by. "Everyone's allowed to change their name for what they're comfortable with," she told Hirsch, but it wasn't until college that Stause made the switch.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Stause revealed that she decided to change her name after years of being teased. "I grew up a very uncool kid from a tough childhood. I wanted a clean slate and fresh start. I associated Terrina with the kid everyone made fun of," she wrote on her Stories, according to The U.S. Sun. Stause went on to say that the name Terrina doesn't bother her anymore — though she still goes by Chrishell personally and professionally. Interestingly enough, this isn't the only time that Stause has changed her name.