Why Sex And The City Costume Designer Patricia Field Didn't Like JFK Jr.

Patricia Field is the iconic fashion and costume designer who's worked on quite a few equally iconic projects. She's probably best known for her styling work in HBO's "Sex and The City," but "The Devil Wears Prada" is the gig that landed her an Oscar nomination in 2007.

Also famed for her funky New York City clothing boutiques, the costume designer has surely dealt with a fair share of celebrities, including John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late John F. Kennedy. While JFK Jr.'s most documented love story was definitely his relationship with fashionista Carolyn Bessette, he dated "Kill Bill" actor Daryl Hannah for six years before getting together with Bessette.

Field went into the encounter with JFK Jr. in her book, detailing just how dissatisfied he was that Hannah was getting the staff's attention when they both came into her store. In a presumed attempt to divert attention back to himself, JFK Jr. made a belittling comment about the transgender workers at the boutique, which made Field dislike him for good.