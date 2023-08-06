Celebs Who Took Brad Pitt's Side In The Brangelina Divorce Battle

According to Radar's source, after the news of Brangelina's divorce broke, Gwyneth Paltrow reached out to Brad Pitt to offer some advice regarding conscious uncoupling. "She's egotistical enough to think he'll want her advice about consciously uncoupling from Angelina," a source claimed.

Conscious uncoupling is a term that helps give a sense of harmony and mutual respect between partners during separation. The phrase was coined by psychotherapist and author Katherine Woodward Thomas, but it gained widespread attention when Paltrow popularized it. According to an article posted in 2014 on the Goop website, conscious uncoupling encourages couples to view the end of their relationship as an opportunity for individual growth and healing, rather than a failure. Paltrow was so engrossed by this concept that she thought it might help Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and she even offered to help mediate the former couple.

As for Melissa Etheridge, she has expressed her stance to be team Pitt all the way. During her interview with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM, she admitted that she lost contact with her dear friend after he got together with Jolie. After discussing their friendship, she then voiced out her perspective on how Jolie handled the divorce. "It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it being done, because there's a way to be," she said.