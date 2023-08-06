How Falling In A Lake Became An Unexpected Life Lesson For Chip Gaines

In a dare that went wrong, Chip Gaines of "Fixer Upper' fame ended up falling into Waco Lake fully clothed. And beyond any potentially wounded pride — he'd been dared to walk across a beam over the lake — Gaines forgot to take his cell phone out of his pocket, and it ended up ruined. And before he replaced the phone, he came to a realization that maybe the relationship he'd had with his smartphone wasn't very healthy.

In his Chip's Corner column in the spring 2018 issue of "Magnolia Journal," Gaines told the story of ruining his phone and choosing to opt for a decidedly non-smart phone — a flip phone — to use for the months until his smartphone contract allowed him to upgrade was a blessing in disguise: "I began to feel like maybe my stupidity of jumping into that lake was now giving me an opportunity to shake things up a bit. I know some folks who have taken breaks from their phones and I thought, 'Maybe I should do that!,'" as reported by People.