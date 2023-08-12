Tragic Details About Chelsea Handler's Life

Chelsea Handler makes millions of people laugh every day with her social media videos, her podcast, her television appearances, her live shows, and more. Chelsea is a pretty open book — she loves to joke about everything from her sex life to politics to not wanting children. However, there is one topic that doesn't come up in her stand-up routines or sketches. When she was 9 years old, her older brother, Chet Handler, went on a hiking trip to celebrate his graduation, and he never returned.

Chelsea didn't have a chance to grieve his loss in a healthy way when she was a child, so the life-altering tragedy has affected her adult life in a variety of challenging ways. Over the years, she has begun to open up about her brother and her healing process in some interviews, on social media, and in her 2019 memoir, "Life Will Be the Death of Me . . . and you too!" Chelsea will always miss Chet, but these days, she's in a much better place.