The Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure Took To Her Prom

Candace Cameron Bure grew up on the set of "Full House," joining the show when she was just 11 years old. Since the series aired during Bure's school years, she was busy studying when she wasn't at work. She attended Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, and got to experience plenty of normal things that other non-famous kids got to experience — such as going to prom. But Bure didn't take a classmate to the school dance. Instead, she asked her "Full House" co-star — and on-screen boyfriend — Scott Weinger to be her date.

In December 2016, Bure shared a throwback photo of the event. "#TBT to my real life senior prom with @scottweinger. Yup, this really did happen (Awwwww.)," she captioned the Instagram post. In the snap, she and Scott Weinger posed facing one another, his hand around her waist and her hand resting on his arm. Although the two looked quite cozy, they actually just went to the dance as friends. For years, many "Full House" fans shipped Bure and Weinger, and there were times that they toed the friendship line, but did they ever cross it?