Wardrobe Malfunctions Royals Had On Their Wedding Day

There are certain things that happen at every royal wedding — but wardrobe malfunctions are an unfortunate tradition that also can occur at such lavish events. Even the always-iconic Princess Diana had a fashion emergency on her big day.

In addition to her dress becoming wrinkled from the carriage ride to the wedding, "Diana: The Portrait" by Rosalind Coward tells the story of a more pressing wardrobe malfunction for Princess Diana: a stain on her white wedding dress. Her perfume spilled shortly before the wedding was about to begin, and Diana panicked. According to the book, she said, "I've just put my perfume on and I've spilled some on the front of my dress. They'll kill me!" (via Express). Barbara Daly, Diana's makeup artist, told the people's princess to cover the stain by holding her skirt in that spot. To others, it would look like she was trying not to trip over it, and the stain would be concealed.

The culprit — also known as, the perfume that stained Diana's dress — was her favorite fragrance, Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris. Diana and Daly's plan to cover the stain with her hand worked and not many people even saw the stain the day of the wedding. They did, however, hear Diana accidentally call Charles the wrong name during the vows, as instead of "Charles Philip Arthur George," the bride transposed the first two and said, "Philip Charles Arthur George."