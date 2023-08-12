The Most Heartbreaking Backstories On 90 Day Fiance

Since its premiere, "90 Day Fiancé" has taken viewers on a wild ride, exposing the complexities of falling in love on the internet and spotlighting the challenges of dating someone who lives on the other side of the world. The series has captured some of the highest viewership on cable TV and propagated an array of spin-offs, including "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," "90 Day: The Single Life," and many more. Some call the show a guilty pleasure. Yet, whether you watch it for the drama or for the straight-up cringe factor, there's one common through-line for fans: we all feel some level of connection to the cast members.

"90 Day Fiancé" is legendary, but it would be nothing without its rotation of kooky reality stars willing to share their stories. Over the seasons, we've seen some of their most joyful, cringe-worthy, and downright depressing moments play out in front of the cameras. When it comes to harrowing personal stories, there have been some real doozies on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. From tragic losses to painful family separations, we're here to fill you in on some of the most heartbreaking backstories on the show — you may want to grab your tissue box for this one.