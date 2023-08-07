General Hospital Nails Classic Tropes Now More Than Ever (Other Soaps, Take Notes!)

On soap operas, the classic tropes such as love triangles, amnesia, secrets, baby swaps, resurrections, and more have been used ad nauseam. But "General Hospital" has been leading the pack recently by taking a couple of tropes and turning them on their ear. In a story that divided the fans in 2021, a footbridge collapsed, causing mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to fall into the Port Charles river and awaken in the sleepy town of Nixon Falls with amnesia. He, of course, regained his memories and returned eventually, but kept his memories of falling in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) there, the ripple effect of which is still being felt today.

In January, Esme Prince took a header off of a parapet and turned up with amnesia, essentially wiping her slate of evil deeds clean. That's still ongoing, and people are getting tired of it. Is she faking to get out of prosecution for enacting revenge porn and framing Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for it? She was good when she was a villain because she was so unlikable, but now that she seems to have been defanged, she just comes across as pathetic. On top of all that, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) took the least dramatic route to amnesia by slipping in the Metro Court Hotel's pool area in June and smacking his head on the ground. But when he woke up in the hospital, he didn't simply have amnesia, and this is where they got it right.