Michelle Obama's Tongue-In-Cheek Description Of Sasha And Malia's White House Playdates

With great presidential power comes great responsibility and an even greater security risk. It's not uncommon to see the first family escorted by a large group of giant black cars, security guards, and even an ambulance. Given the importance and risks of the job, it almost seems like no amount of security will ever be enough. And this need for protection also bleeds into their private lives, as Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, know all too well.

Speaking to CBS News, Michelle remarked that she was surprised her daughters managed to create such strong friendships during their father's presidency because of how different Sasha and Malia's lives were from typical teenagers. The former first lady detailed the hoops their friends had to jump through for a simple sleepover: "It's like, 'Hello. OK, we're going to need your Social Security number, we're going to need your date of birth. There are going to be men coming to sweep your house."

She added that they strongly urged their daughters' friends to own up to any potential drugs and guns in their homes because security would find them anyway. Michelle joked, "And, uh, thank you for having Malia and Sasha over. Oh, and by the way, there is going to be a man with a gun sitting outside all night. If you let him use the bathroom, that would be nice." But despite all these crucial protective measures, the Obamas tried to create a sense of normalcy for their children.