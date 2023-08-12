What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Katrina Bowden

Katrina Bowden is a talented actor who gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Cerie, the alluring yet inept assistant on the hit show "30 Rock," whom she portrayed for years. In 2019, she debuted as a series regular on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing the character Florence "Flo" Fulton. Even before that, she had left a mark in the daytime television realm as she made her initial soap opera appearance as Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006.

Bowden worked hard to make a name for herself in show business. She has persevered to achieve her dreams, and offered a helpful advice for young aspiring actors. She told Red Sea Media, "The biggest thing is to not give up. If it's something that you are passionate about, keep trying. It's a really tough industry and there are so many ups and downs. To me, you can have all of the lows, but the one high you get from it makes everything worth it."

True enough, she did not give up and her career started to take off. In addition to appearing on "30 Rock," she has also starred in some of Hallmark's most popular films and made appearances in other notable primetime shows like "Ugly Betty" and "New Girl." Her filmography is indeed impressive, but she's more than just an actor. Here are a few other things true fans know about her.