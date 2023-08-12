The Historical Achievement Joe Biden And King Charles Have In Common

President Joe Biden took office in January of 2021 after winning the 2020 race that he ran against Donald Trump, and King Charles III was coronated in May of 2023 following the passing of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While these two events happened a couple of years and a whole ocean apart, when President Biden and King Charles respectively took power in their own nations, they both made history in the same unique way.

Joe Biden, who was 77 years old when he was elected and 78 when he took office, is the oldest person to ever be elected President of the United States. Meanwhile, King Charles, who was 73 on the day of his coronation, is the oldest person to ever ascend to the throne of England. And just last month, the two leaders had their first official meeting as President and King (via US Weekly).