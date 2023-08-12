Why Linsey Godfrey Keeps Coming And Going From Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" has introduced some of the best soap opera super couples that fans have ever seen. Between John and Marlena (Drake Hogestyn, Deidre Hall) and Hope and Bo (Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell), the show is known for its ability to build the best pairs. One of the newer fan-favorite couples that has caught fire is Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). However, much to fans' dismay, every time Sarah and Xander are ready for their happily ever after, it never seems to work out.

One of the reasons Sarah and Xander's relationship can't seem to stand the test of time is the fact that Linsey Godfrey keeps leaving Salem. Godfrey debuted as Sarah Horton on "Days of Our Lives" in 2018, bringing a fresh face to a beloved character. She left the soap in 2021 but returned in 2022. Godfrey departed again in March 2023, but has been seen on-screen a few times since, starting a few months later.

With all of the back-and-forth of storylines, there's no guarantee that Sarah will remain in Salem, but fans are hoping for a more permanent stay.