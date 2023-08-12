Why Melania Trump Once Contacted Secret Service Over A Tweet About Son Barron

After Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States, the whole family knew that life as they knew it was going to change. Despite the fact that they were previously well-known celebrities who likely hired security in the past, the potential threats of being the first family were more serious — and they would have to learn to live with the Secret Service protecting them at all times.

For Melania Trump, making sure that her son, her husband Donald Trump's youngest, Barron Trump, was safe has always been a priority. "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him," a source told People.

However, there was one time in particular when Melania contacted the Secret Service due to a concern over her only son. The call came after actor Peter Fonda sent out a tweet suggesting Barron be "put in a cage with pedophiles," according to The Hill. The message was loud and clear — and written in all caps — and was enough to make Melania take action to ensure her son's safety. The rest of Fonda's message was equally disturbing.