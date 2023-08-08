Josh Duggar Gets More Bad News About His Prison Sentence

The formal decision not to grant Josh Duggar a new trial explains that at no point did Duggar believe himself to be under arrest, and he spoke with the agents voluntarily (via The Sun). It reads in part, "When Duggar signed a form acknowledging his rights, he had the agents 'scratch . . . out' the portion saying that he was being 'taken into custody.' Modifying the form made it clear he was free to leave."

In fact, during the raid, Duggar began the conversation with the agents himself, asking, "Has someone been downloading child pornography?"

The court decision goes on to conclude, "Finally, Duggar was not 'arrest[ed] at the termination of the questioning.' To the contrary, he ended the interview on his own and then left the dealership—hardly an option available to someone in custody." As such, Josh Duggar was denied a new trial, and the verdict and sentencing of his original trial stands, meaning he will continue to serve out his twelve-year sentence.