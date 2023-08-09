The Home Edit Unpacks Why Khloe Kardashian Is Their Most Stressful Client

On July 28, a writer for The List's sister site House Digest attended The Home Edit's Summer of Fun tour in Chicago. During the event, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of Netflix show "The Home Edit" talked about some of their famous clients, letting their fans in on what it's really like to help celebs get their homes into ship shape and make them as beautiful and functional as possible.

The tagline of the show touts that Clea and Joanna "help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces" (via Netflix). Each client presents unique challenges to the "Home Edit" team, and while the duo was discussing which of their famous clients have been the most challenging, Clea admitted that the famously-organized Khloe Kardashian tops the list.

But if you're thinking the issue is that Khloe is secretly a slob or is unpleasant to work with, then the real reason Clea considers her so difficult might surprise you.